Eric Church Added to Star-Studded 2020 Country Radio Seminar

As part of a jam-packed upcoming 2020 Country Radio Seminar, which already includes appearances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and Rascal Flatts, Eric Church has joined the star-studded line-up. The “Some Of It” singer will be the keynote speaker during CRS’ Q&A session held on Thursday, Feb. 20.

“As if CRS 2020 wasn’t already star-studded—Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood—the addition of Eric Church ups the ante for sure,” said Country Radio Broadcasters and CRS President of the Board, Kurt Johnson. You can bet I’ll be front and center to take in this amazing, intimate conversation with a modern country music legend.”

Church is currently on his extensive – and exhausting – Double Down Tour, where he is performing two nights back to back in most cities. The tour is an audacious undertaking he says he is glad he attempted, even though he will likely never repeat that kind of tour.

“You had your Friday night set and your Saturday night set, but then you have people that came to both nights,” Church previously admitted. “I feel like from now on, I hope that we can focus on those people that come one night of the year that they’ve traveled however many miles, they want to hear ‘Round Here Buzz,’ they get to hear ‘Round Here Buzz,’ and I still want it to be unique. I want it to be different, but I don’t know if [I’d do] another tour like this. I think that the Double Down Tour was as far as I want to go from a challenge point.

“I love that we did it,” he continued. “I love that it was a success. I love that there were people that came to both nights and got it. There were people that came to one of the two nights and got it, but at the same time, it’s not something I would do again. I think that’s good. I think that if you’re a fan, you got to see something that – we stretched and you’re not gonna get to see it again. I’ve been to some of those shows before, a fan of artists, and I knew that I was not gonna see this again. For the Double Down Tour, they saw something they’re never gonna see again.”

The annual Country Radio Seminar will be held from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 at Nashville’s Omni Hotel. More information can be found at CountryRadioSeminar.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring