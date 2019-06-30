Peek Inside Elvis Presley’s Eccentric $23.4M Bel Air Mansion

Elvis Presley continues to make his presence known even in 2019, thanks to his music and movies. But many won’t realize that his choice in real estate was something to be in awe of.

Presley’s former home, built by wealthy businessman and aviator Howard Hughes, is up for sale at the low, low price of $23.45 million.

As one of the most iconic celebrity homes in the neighborhood, which Zsa Zsa Gabor also once owned, the Bel Air mansion was reportedly once the home of Presley, who was said to have hosted Beatles with a lavish party at the estate in 1965, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Take a look at what the lavish Los Angeles-area home has to offer, and find out more about its unique history by scrolling through.

A Piece of Hollywood History

With over one acre of property on a gated and private lot, incredible views of downtown L.A. and the ocean, the estate is a dream Hollywood home.

The mansion currently has just under 6,400 square feet of living space with 28 rooms, including a gracious foyer, office, chef’s kitchen and more.

As Seen on the Movies

The house has been featured on movies multiple times, including in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra, starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

The house also served as a location for the Oscar-winning film Argo, starring Ben Affleck.

Zsa Zsa’s Home

Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor was on her sixth of nine husband when she purchased the house in 1974, Jack Ryan — who created the Barbie doll, Hot Wheels and Chatty Cathy.

The couple divorced two years later, but Zsa Zsa once said. “I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.” She continued to live in the house for 40 years and three more husbands.

The decor

The Moulin Rouge star decorated the home in the typical style of the era, finding inspiration from the French Court of Louis XV, with touches of fold leaf, elegant furnishings and her ultra-feminine dressing table.

Some guests who have visited the historic property include Queen Elizabeth II, Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra.

They Don’t Make Them Like This

Other amenities this 1955 regency-style home offers include a swimming pool, gazebo and an upstairs bonus room. The staircase leading to the rooftop terrace is lined by its own carpet.

Verifying History

Gabor and her 9th husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, publicly claimed they purchased the 1-acre estate from Hughes, who did actually lease and live at the estate in the 1960s, according to Forbes.

Gabor and von Anhalt also said Elvis once lived there. Both claims are disputed by Barbara Yobs, a Californian who says Gabor bought the home from her grandparents, John and Gladys Zurlo. Indeed, records show Yobs is correct. Somewhere along this estate’s pedigree line, Hollywood hype took over.

Elvis’ home?

Elvis did live in Bel Air in the 1960s, most famously documented when he invited The Beatles to his home for a meet-and-greet. However, that epic meeting took place at Elvis’ since-demolished mansion at 525 Perugia Way (coincidentally Mills once listed a newer home there).

By the late 1960s, “The King” still lived in Bel Air part-time with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, but moved at Priscilla’s insistence due to overzealous fans.

Starting Fresh

Whoever purchases the property will get to pick one of two options for its future.

The first comes with approved permits and plans to build a new Harrison Design-planned 24,000-square-foot, two-story residence, including a 4,100-square-foot garage as well as a pool and covered loggias.

The plans for the new residence feature an open-plan living/dining room, study, grand circular staircase, family room and a kitchen with two islands and a butler’s pantry completing the first floor. The second floor plans include a master suite with a sitting room and adjoining covered terrace, his-and-her baths, his-and-her closets plus four ensuite bedrooms and a playroom.

The lower level offers a recreational room with a bar, a screening room, a gym and a steam room. The plans for the new residence offer seven bedrooms and 10 baths.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

For those who want to preserve the historic home, the second option offers the opportunity to remodel and update the home while preserving its elegant attributes.

The current residence features spacious rooms with high ceilings, a main level that opens into a circular foyer to a grand living room, formal dining room, six bedrooms including a master suite with a two-room closet, seven bathrooms, office, breakfast room, and chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry. The large, upper-level bonus room opens to a Monte Carlo-style rooftop terrace with commanding views ideal for entertaining. The grounds feature expansive patio space and a pool, all overlooking the city views.

No matter what’s next for this iconic Hollywood property, it will surely be epic.