Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shows off ‘BFF’ in New Photo

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, sharing a selfie with her “BFF” — a cute dog. In the photo shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 1, the actress lays in bed with the dog at her side.

“My [best friend forever],” she captioned the photo, later sharing a similar video of the bulldog and its loud breathing, joking that she was sleeping next to a “chainsaw.”

Presley fans continue to be transfixed by Keough, 30, whose parents are Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and musician Danny Keough, the latter of which she shared a rare photo of last month. In an update to her Instagram Story, she posted a candid shot of Danny, and captioned it, “Daddy” with a red heart emoji.

Danny has been a fixture in Keough’s life, but hasn’t appeared in too many photographs on her social media. She opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Guardian back in 2017, explaining the difference between living with him and living with her mother.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” the Girlfriend Experience actress continued. “My memories of growing up with him were so colourful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

She kept a strong bond with her father and has referred to him as her “best friend.”

Keough is the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. They’re also parents to Benjamin Keough, 26, who fans think is identical to his grandfather, Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie, 51, also shares twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Keough has appeared in projects like Riverdale, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience and American Honey, and can be seen in the upcoming horror film The Lodge.