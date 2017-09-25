Eddie Montgomery Breaks His Silence on Troy Gentry’s Death

Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time since duo partner Troy Gentry‘s sudden death in a helicopter crash on September 8. In a letter sent to radio programmers with a copy of the band’s new single “Better Me,” Montgomery thanks fans for their support, and shares details on the band’s new music.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and prayers,” his note begins. “Our world was turned upside down in an instant and nothing could have prepared us for this,” he says. “Over the past few months me and T-Roy have been working on what I think is the best record of our career. In the last few weeks we had been talking about what our first single would be. Then on September 8, none of that mattered.”

A story of redemption and rising up to what loved ones deserve, “Better Me” was played to close Gentry’s memorial service on September 14. The track features Gentry on lead vocals and lyrics such as “I’ve turned the page on wilder days / I’m writing all this down, hopin’ you’ll see / I ain’t sayin’ I’m perfect, but I’m workin’ on a better me.”

Listen to “Better Me” here.

” ‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his a-s off on it,” Montgomery writes. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Along with Gentry, helicopter pilot James Evan Robinson was also killed in the crash. Gentry was removed from the wreckage but pronounced dead later at a hospital. It took emergency responders hours to remove Robinson’s body from the wreckage.

Previously, Montgomery’s wife issued a statement thanking fans for their support. “We want to thank you for the outpouring of love, comfort, and prayers,” she wrote on Twitter. “Friends like you have helped us get through this difficult time.”

