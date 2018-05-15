Dustin Lynch Releases Surprise New Summer Track, ‘Good Girl’

Dustin Lynch just released a brand-new single, “Good Girl,” a surprise summer track for his fans.

“A few weeks ago, we came across something that I just fell in love with immediately, and we just said, ‘Well, why not just go and record the song?’ And once we did that, I got to thinking, ‘Man, I can’t live with this song not being heard this summer,’” Lynch shares. “So, I called my record label; they were cool with going ahead and letting me record it, and then I asked, ‘Man, what if we went ahead and put this out for summer ’18. Like, I can’t wait all year long to put this out next year, or something.’ And they were like, ‘Well, hell yeah!’”

“Good Girl,” which says, “I got it good girl / ‘Cause I got myself a good girl / I still can’t believe I found you / Can’t imagine life without you / I could take you home to mama / Take you to the church right down the street / Yeah, you up and took my whole world / And made it so good girl,” isn’t on Lynch’s latest Current Mood album, which has so far been a big hit for the singer. The record, which includes the multi-week No. 1 single, “Small Town Boy,” and his recent hit, “I’d Be Jealous Too.” But the success, Lynch admits, makes him more nervous than ever.

“What makes me nervous is always questioning myself if we can do it again, have another big hit,” Lynch concedes. “I’m really confident in our show, right now. So that’s not really what makes me nervous. But it is about continuing this incredible streak we have of momentum at country radio, and my fans deserve to have more new music. So it’s just continuing to raise that bar – that bar’s been set with ‘Small Town Boy,’ now, how do we raise it again? And continue to grow this. And so I’m working on it like crazy right now.”

“Good Girl” has a pop and rhythmic sound to it, unlike some of his previous hits, which is exactly what Lynch wanted.

“So it feels like all of our singles have kind of been all over the map, and I feel like my radio team hates me for that,” says Lynch. “Because they’re like,’Why are you introducing another new sound?’ But it’s just what we love to do.”

The Tennessee native has a summer full of concerts on the calendar, playing fairs and festivals all over the country this summer. Dates and venue information can be found on his website.

