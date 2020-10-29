Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae and More Performing Virtual Concert to Support Farmers

✖

There's now another virtual concert to add to your at-home viewing list, with Deere & Company and nonprofit Farm Rescue announcing The Farm Must Go On by John Deere virtual benefit concert on Thursday. Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Travis Denning, and Tyler Farr will all take part in the show, which will be held on Dec. 9.

Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 and has since helped hundreds of farmers suffering from major illness, injury, or natural disaster to plant, hay or harvest their crop. The organization's goal is to help farmers in crisis and the coronavirus pandemic has impacted farmers across the country. The virtual concert will honor how innovative, industrious, and resilient farmers are and shine a spotlight on their contributions to the United States.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been felt by everyone throughout the country and around the world. Farmers are no exception," Bill Gross, President and Founder of Farm Rescue, which provides the necessary farm equipment and volunteer manpower to farmers in need, said in a statement. "COVID highlights the vulnerability of family farms — when something unpredicted happens, not only is the family carrying that health burden, but also the pressure to produce, and the stresses of maintaining a viable operation."

Lynch shared the details of the show with fans on his Instagram Story on Thursday, declaring that the concert is "gonna be epic."

"John Deere and Farm Rescue share something special — our work is driven by a commitment to empower the livelihoods of farmers. For John Deere, it’s about the machines, technologies, and services that enable farmers to become more profitable and sustainable, despite the challenges and uncertainty they face," said Nate Clark, president of the John Deere Foundation. "For Farm Rescue, it’s providing a rich system of support including machines and volunteers that lend a hand when farmers and their families face an unexpected situation that threatens their very livelihoods."

"We are excited to host this event which allows us to celebrate and amplify the important work of farmers, their families, and Farm Rescue."

The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 9 and will broadcast live from the Brooklyn Bowl. The show will be live-streamed on YouTube at no cost to viewers, though donations are encouraged. For more information on how to livestream the concert or to make a donation, visit JohnDeere.com/TheFarmMustGoOn.