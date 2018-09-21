Dustin Collins Premieres Lyric Video For ‘Bonfire Songs’ Featuring Colt Ford

Dustin Collins is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at the lyric video for his current single, “Bonfire Songs.” The song, from Collins’ recent It’s Been Awhile album, features country star Colt Ford on the tune.

“Getting to work with Colt Ford on a song, especially one I wrote about growing up in the South, is one of the biggest accomplishments in my career,” Collins tells PopCulture.com. “I hope my fans enjoy watching this fun, fall lyric video and as the songs says, ‘Cut the day short to get right back here / To light it up and sing along to these bonfire songs.’”

The partying song, which also says, “Everything slowing down for the harvest / Except the fire burning through the darkness / Grab a can, raise it up for a good year / Thank the Lord that He let us grow up here / Hoodies, hay bales and homemade wine / Cuddlin’ close in four-wheel drives / Been waitin’ all summer long,” is the perfect tune to usher in fall.

“Bonfire Songs” is just one song on a diverse record that shows how far Collins has already come in his career.

“I try to pay attention to the kind of songs that people are singing,” the rising star tells Billboard. “The kind of songs that people are writing, and the kind of songs that people are cutting. I watch everything, down to the way they interact with the crowd. Hopefully, leaving a show I hope I feel inspired to step my game up just a little bit more.”

The Kentucky native, who cites Jason Aldean as one of his biggest role models, began by playing in small bars. So to see his career explode as it is, with It’s Been Awhile coming in at No. 25 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart, proves that Collins is heading in the right direction.

“I just want to play,” says the singer. “If I can have a career in music to where I get to go out and play my music for people that love to hear it, that’s my goal. Sometimes there’s times when I feel like I’ve made it because I’m playing with a couple other bands that I really look up to and get to share a bill with guys like that and to see everybody smiling, that’s what we do it for.”

