Dolly Parton Wishes for Kindness on her 75th Birthday

✖

Dolly Parton turned 75 years old on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and instead of anything material, she had one simple request. In a message to fans on her website, Parton shared that her birthday wish this year was "a heartfelt call for kindness."

"Well, another year has rolled around and what a year it has been," she began, noting how "like everyone else, it is now my turn for a COVID covered birthday." She asked, "So what do you do? What do you want? Should you even celebrate?" She went on to tell fans she is "choosing the quiet path so I can stay close to the ones I love to count my blessings and think hard about what this new year will bring."

This year my birthday wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love ❤️ https://t.co/CTShxNkbRq pic.twitter.com/0UFiMCyM9D — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2021

"However, I do have a birthday wish that I want to share with you," Parton continued. "My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness. If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless."

The Grammy winner wrote that she "always" encourages people to "dream big" but also takes "great care to follow that up with the message to work hard." "We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day," she explained. "Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you." Parton concluded, "This is my birthday wish and may your birthday wishes also come true."