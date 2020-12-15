Dolly Parton to Launch Fragrance Line in 2021

✖

Dolly Parton will expand her empire even further in 2021, with the country star to release her own fragrance line next spring. WWD reports that Parton has partnered with Edge Beauty for a long-term licensing deal that will see her release a scent line featuring multiple products, though there's no word yet on what they might be.

"We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin," Steve Mormoris, chief executive officer of Edge Beauty, told the publication. "So we’re working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value." Mormoris added that the "marketing mix" for the line will range "from luxury to mass, but in essence, is offering a luxury product at a variety of price points. We’re looking at distribution channels that range from TV shopping to specialty retail chains, drugstores and to the mass market."

Along with her role as a country music legend, Parton has also become a beauty legend over the years, cementing her appearance into an iconic image of her own creation.

"Fragrance has always played a major role in my life — I wear my own combination of scents every day," she said in a statement. "Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."

The line will be available at a number of retailers, as Mormoris shared that Edge Beauty is "looking at distribution channels that range from TV shopping to specialty retail chains, drugstores and to the mass market."

"We firmly believe that Dolly Parton is at the center of American culture and that she crosses political divides, generations, emotional sensibilities, gender, and we believe she’s the true nucleus of American culture today," he added. "She’s someone without pretense, she’s a self-made woman, she’s incredibly generous, and she’s beautiful. As a marketer, she also has a great understanding of how to reach her fans.”

Parton's deal with Edge Beauty was brokered by IMG, who she signed with in 2019 to develop her own fashion line. "I’m going to do it," she told ELLE. "I’m going to get there. It’s one of my dreams — the makeup, hair, and wigs, clothes, all of that sort of thing."

The 74-year-old has been known for wearing wigs for years and explained that it was a decision she made out of convenience. "Wigs are just so handy," she said. "I’m so busy, and I have so many choices. I never have a bad hair day, and that’s a good thing."