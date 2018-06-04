Dolly Parton to Star in Netflix Series Inspired by Her Music

Dolly Parton confirms she will star in a Netflix series inspired by her music. After Lily Tomlin leaked the news during a Grace and Frankie panel over the weekend, Parton shared the news herself on Twitter.

As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with @Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations. https://t.co/jfMo5W16DY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 4, 2018

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” says the 72-year-old. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with @Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.”

Netflix also confirmed the news in their own post shared on social media.

.@DollyParton and her music are headed to Netflix! The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song. pic.twitter.com/8AdZFFTjcd — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 4, 2018

“@DollyParton and her music are headed to Netflix!” reveals the entertainment company. “The living legend will serve as singer/songwriter, co-star, and executive producer on a new anthology series where every episode is based on an iconic Dolly Parton song.”

According to CNET, each episode in the series will be based on a different song – and she certainly has plenty to choose from. With more than 100 singles released, including hits like “Coat of Many Colors,” “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5,” among others, the show, originally slated for eight episodes, will give Parton the opportunity to share the stories behind some of her favorite songs.

Parton has already accomplished plenty in her career, finding success not only with her music, but also with TV, film, her Dollywood theme park and Imagination Library, which earned the singer two spots in the Guinness Book of World Records.

But the Tennessee native insists the secret to her success really isn’t a secret at all.

“Hard work, I think people attribute their success to, because you’re not going to do it without hard work,” explains Parton. “It certainly helps to have a talent, and it certainly helps to have a lot of people helping you out. I’ve been blessed with good people all through the years. I always pray that God will bring all the good and right people into my life, and take all the wrong ones out … I don’t think anybody becomes a great success without being willing to work for it.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member will also serve as an Executive Producer for the show, which will premiere in 2019. She is currently working on the music for the film Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston.

