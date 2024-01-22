Dolly Parton Reveals Special Surprise Announcement

Dolly Parton has revealed a special surprise announcement that is sure to thrill her fans. The country music icon has put out a handful of new songs, all of which accompany a re-release of her new album, Rockstar. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared that the new music was a gift for fans in honor of her birthday, which was Jan. 19.

"Hey fans and friends," Parton wrote, "It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present! I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL." She then concluded her message. "Thanks for everything." Over in the post caption, Parton wrote, "Surprise! Stream Rockstar Deluxe wherever you get your music."

Fans and followers have been showering Parton's post with sweet and supportive comments, including some of her celebrity fans. "Happy birthday to my birthday twin!!! 'What Would Dolly Parton Do?' Is a question I ask myself DAILY!!!," exclaimed Full House alum Jodie Sweetin. Singer and actress Kristen Chenoweth added, "We can't wait!! Happy birthday Dolly!"

Rockstar is Parton's 49th studio album, and marks her first official foray into rock music. The singer made the decision to record the album after being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She declined the nomination at the time, noting that she has always been a country musician and not a rock singer.

Among the guest stars on Rockstar are other major stars like Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Lizzo, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, and 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry, who joins Parton for a cover of her own band's tune "What's Up?" In a statement on her collaboration with Parton, shared by The Tennessean, Perry said, "How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of 'What's Up?' is so good."

"Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song," Perry added. "No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable easy experience. The vibe on set was chill and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on, obviously I'm a fan!"