Dolly Parton Reimagines Her Classic 'Two Doors Down' With Breezy Reggae Vibe for 'Positive Vibrations' Album

Dolly Parton has reimagined her classic song "Two Doors Down" as a breezy reggae tune for the brand new Positive Vibrations album. The track is one of 11 other tracks on the Country Goes Reggae project, which is out now. Fans can take a listen to Parton's track below. Other artists who contributed to the album include Jimmie Allen, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, and Parton's fellow Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama.

"Putting a reggae twist on some of Country music's biggest hits, renowned Jamaican musicians and engineers – dubbed Positive Vibrations – will release Country Goes Reggae on Friday, July 22," reads a press release description of the project." The 11-track project recreates the musical arrangements behind beloved Country songs, fusing together the top Reggae musicians in Jamaica with existing vocal tracks from some of the biggest artists in Country music history. Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl."

The Jamaican musicians comprising the Positive Vibrations band include Ian "Beezy" Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Wyclef, Fugees), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillaume "Stepper Sax" Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown), and the next-gen class of players. "The idea for Country Goes Reggae came on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the brothers were sitting at a sunset, beach bar listening to Reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs," the press release adds. "The blend of different styles and cultures, they knew the two worlds would blend perfectly together."

In other Dolly Parton news, it was recently revealed that Sony Pictures and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are producing a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, a novel that Parton co-wrote with renowned author James Patterson. The film follows a young woman who follows her musical dreams to Nashville, Tennessee, and winds up being taken under the metaphorical wings of a female musical icon whom she's always admired. However, it turns out that the songs the two women write are filled with secrets about their dark pasts.

Notably, in March, Parton released a concept album — also titled Run, Rose, Run — which is a companion to the novel. It features songs such as "Snakes in the Grass" and "Lost and Found," a duet with Joe Nichols. Parton's original songs are said to be featured in the film, and the legendary singer is also expected to star in the project. At this time, the Run, Rose, Run movie does not have an announced release date.