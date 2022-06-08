Dolly Parton's Book Set to Become a Movie

✖

Sony Pictures won the film rights to Run, Rose, Run, a film adaptation of Dolly Parton's novel co-written with James Patterson. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine boarded the project in March and she will produce with her studio's film and television president Lauren Neustadter. Parton is expected to star in the film, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal with Sony includes a theatrical release for the Run, Rose, Run. The novel has been a best-seller since it was published in March. It tells the story of a young woman who moves to Nashville to follow her music dreams and is mentored by a female musical icon. Their songs hide secrets about their troubled pasts. Parton released a companion concept album, which features the songs "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" and "Blue Bonnet Breeze." Parton's original songs will be featured in the film.

"Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon said in March. "Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist, and all-around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere."

Run, Rose, Run is Parton's first novel. When she announced the multi-media project last year, she said she could not be "more excited" about releasing the book and its accompanying album. "All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together," Parton said.

Parton is a producer on the film, alongside Patterson, Witherspoon, and Neustadter. Hello Sunshine's Ashley Strumwasser is an executive producer. Maria Eyre will oversee for Sony. This will mark Parton's first big-screen lead role since 1992's Straight Talk, although she had a supporting role in Joyful Noise (2012). She was last seen on TV in an episode of Netflix's Grace and Frankie. Parton has Oscar nominations for writing the title song to Nine to Five (1980) and "Travelin' Thru" from Transamerica (2005).

Sony Pictures won Run, Rose, Run in a competitive situation, but the studio has worked with Hello Sunshine in the past. The studio will release Where The Crawdads Sing, Olivia Newman's adaptation of Delia Owns' novel, on July 15. The movie stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith. Hello Sunshine is also developing Something from Tiffany's for Amazon Prime Video and Your Place or Mine for Netflix.