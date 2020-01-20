Dolly Parton: Reese Witherspoon Posts Heartwarming Sing-A-Long to Celebrate Country Legend’s Birthday

When Dolly Parton celebrated her 74th birthday on Jan. 19, fans turned out in droves to honor the country music icon, including Reese Witherspoon. In honor of Parton’s big day, the Hollywood superstar shared a video of Parton signing “Coat of Many Colors,” with Witherspoon softly singing along.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 19, 2020 at 7:59am PST

“Happy Birthday [Dolly Parton]!” Witherspoon captioned the video. “Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of meeting Dolly – from her vocals to her song-writing skills, her talent is boundless… and can we talk about her amazing sense of style?! So much love and respect for this woman!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witherspoon’s post drew responses from several of Parton’s famous fans, who all chimed in to honor the country music icon.

“How can she play with those nails?!” posted Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter, Riley Keough. “She’s amazing.”

“2 legends!” said Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson.

Even Kerry Washington and Parton both responded to the post, with each of the celebrities sharing a series of heart emojis.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth also posted a tribute to Parton, praising the Grand Ole Opry member for inspiring her, and so many others.

“Happy Birthday to YOU, [Dolly Parton],” Chenoweth posted alongside a few photos of Chenoweth with Parton. “You are my everything & my ultimate inspiration. I love you so much!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Jan 19, 2020 at 10:25am PST

Parton seems to be a big fan of Witherspoon as well. When Parton was asked who she would like to play her in a film about her life, Parton offered only two options, with one of them being the Big Little Lies star, which Witherspoon would likely be honored to fulfill.

“I wanna just tell you Dolly, you’ve inspired me so much. You continue to inspire me, I’ve always wanted to be more like you,” Withersppon previously said in an interview with Parton for Witherspoon’s Shine On series (via the Daily Mail). “You inspire me and you inspire so many people with your positivity and your warmth, kindness just comes off of you because it’s real.”

In addition to Witherspoon, Parton also named Scarlett Johansson as a possible choice. Specific plans for Parton’s biopic have yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur