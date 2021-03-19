Dolly Parton Gets the Comic Book Treatment With Upcoming Issue

✖

As if Dolly Parton wasn't iconic enough, she is now getting her very-own comic book, with the country star to be the focus of the upcoming issue of Female Force. Female Force: Dolly Parton will be released on March 31 via TidalWave Comics as part of Women's History Month and will be available in digital and print formats.

The 22-page comic was written by Michael Frizell and will tell the story of Parton's life from her humble upbringing in East Tennessee to her rise to country music stardom. After moving to Nashville following her high school graduation, Parton began releasing music of her own before being invited to join The Porter Wagoner Show. After leaving the show, she continued to become more successful in country music before embarking on a crossover campaign and making a foray into acting.

Along with her entertainment career, Parton is a noted businesswoman and philanthropist. "Writing about Dolly was a joy," Frizell said in a statement, via Reuters. "Her creativity, philanthropy and humanity are legendary."

Female Force is a comic book series that features biographies on strong, independent women in the world. Previous women featured include Parton's fellow musical icon Cher, former first lady Michelle Obama, women's rights activist Gloria Steinem and Catholic saint Mother Teresa. "We've found a niche with our bio comics," TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said. "There is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes."

Parton has had an extremely busy past year, releasing a holiday album, a new book and a Netflix film, giving numerous remote performances and launching a fragrance. In early 2020, she donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and her donation helped fund the Moderna vaccine, which she recently received.

"I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever that is, and that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it?" she said in a video of herself getting her shot. "If we could get back to that? Anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody, because the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal. So I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat! Get out there and get your shot!"