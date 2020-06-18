Dolly Parton to Release New Book 'Songteller: My Life in Lyrics'

Dolly Parton is giving fans a look into her life with her upcoming new book, which will explore the country legend's expansive catalogue of songs and the personal stories behind them. Songteller: My Life in Lyrics is scheduled for release on Nov. 17 and also includes rare photos and memorabilia from Parton’s archives. "A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics," Parton said in a statement. "So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!"

The $50 deluxe volume will explore Parton's career through 175 of her songs and is categorized as "both a visual memoir and annotated songbook." "Nobody can write a song or tell a story like Dolly Parton," said Christine Carswell, Publisher of Chronicle Books. "And few can bring joy and speak to so many the way she can. How proud and delighted we are to celebrate the wonderful gifts she has given us with the publication of Dolly Parton, Songteller."

“Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” is available on November 17. Pre-order your copy now at https://t.co/kZuaytFPt5! - Team Dolly 🦋 pic.twitter.com/bjyZ7a7OD5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 16, 2020

"My songs are like my children, I expect them to support me when I'm old," Parton joked in a video announcing the book. "Across my life I've written thousands of songs, but here, for the first time ever, we're spotlighting 200 of my favorites in my new book called 'Songteller.' Not only will you be able to revisit the lyrics, but I'll tell you never-before-heard stories behind the songs. And we've even dug up never-before-seen pictures and handwritten lyrics too. A songteller is what I am, and I am so excited to share my new book, 'Songteller,' with you this fall."

The Tennessee native is already a published author, having previously written Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You, which was an expansion of her 2009 commencement speech at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Parton has also written two children's books, I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, the latter of which was based on Parton's autobiographical song of the same name.