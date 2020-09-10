Dolly Parton Earns First Christian Chart No. 1 With Zach Williams Collaboration 'There Was Jesus'

Dolly Parton topped the Christian chart for the very first time this week with "There Was Jesus," her collaboration with Zach Williams. The song topped the Billboard Christian Airplay chart for the week dated Sept. 12, giving the country icon her first No. 1 on the chart. "There Was Jesus" was written by Williams, Casey Beathard and Jonathan Smith and was released in Oct. 2019 as the second single from Williams' album Rescue Story.

"Well praise the Lord and thank you Jesus I guess is what I say first," Parton tweeted on Wednesday. "I am so happy that this has touched the lives of so many people. So proud to be a part of it, so proud of @zachwilliams, & we hope that you continue to be blessed by this wonderful song." "There Was Jesus" is Williams' third Christian No. 1, following "Chain Breaker" and "Old Church Choir."

"Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater," Parton told Billboard. "I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."

With the success of "There Was Jesus," Parton becomes the first artist to have topped the Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. She has also led Americana/Folk Albums and Gospel Digital Song Sales.

Parton scored two No. 1s on the Adult Contemporary chart, smash crossovers "9 to 5" and "Islands in the Stream" with Kenny Rogers. She has also earned two No. 1s on Country Airplay. "Rockin' Years," a duet with Ricky Van Shelton, and Brad Paisley's "When I Get Where I'm Going," which Parton featured on. In December, she ascended to the top of the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with "Faith," a collaboration with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.

"I don't even know hardly what to say about all the No. 1s in all the different fields of music," Parton said. "Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible."