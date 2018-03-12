Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Sued For $400,000 Over Alleged Theme Park Injury

Dolly Parton has donated millions and millions of dollars over the years, through her Imagination Library and her own philanthropic endeavors, including the recent Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund, which gave more than $11 million to victims and recovery efforts after the devastating Smoky Mountain fires in 2016.

But at least one person, Judy Eatherton, is hoping Parton will dish out even more money, to cover injuries she alleges occurred while on a children’s ride at Parton’s Dollywood Theme Park.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, Eatherton was on the Rockin’ Roadway Car Ride on March 19, 2017, when Eatherton’s foot caught on the side of the road, resulting in her allegedly being “thrown to the ground.”

In the lawsuit, Eatherton further claims the fall resulted in a fractured right wrist, resulting in “loss of enjoyment of life, and permanent impairments and disabilities.” Eatherton claims the ride’s lack of safety features, including the absence of doorways on cars, is to blame for her accident. She is suing Dolly Parton Productions, and the company that operates Dollywood, for $400,000.

No word yet on how either Parton, Dolly Parton Productions or Dollywood will respond to the lawsuit.

Parton was recently named twice in the Guinness Book of World Records, for being the artist with the most hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, with 107 hits by a female, and the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, spanning six decades on the chart. She also recently gave away her 100 millionth book via her Imagination Library.

“It makes me feel proud of who I am, where I’m from and the fact that I am in a position to help people and especially the kids,” Parton said of the honor. “It’s so important to me because if you can teach children to read they can dream and if you dream you can be successful.”

Parton recently announced she would star in the upcoming remake of the 1980 film, 9 to 5, along with fellow original castmates, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.