Dolly Parton Credits Success With Knowing How to ‘Maneuver’ in a Man’s World

Country music icon Dolly Parton has made music her entire life, performing at the Grand Ole Opry while just 13 years old, and continuing throughout the decades until now. The 73-year-old has weathered plenty of changes in the genre over the years, but has consistently remained at the top of her game, a fact she credits at least in part to knowing how to find her way in what is, unfortunately, an industry still largely dominated by men.

“I grew up in a family of six brothers and my dad and uncle, so I love men and I understood men,” Parton said during an appearance on The View. “So, I had it a little easier than some of the girls that don’t know how to maneuver and work in a man’s world.

“I would just walk in and say, ‘I think I got something I can make us a bunch of money with, so if you want to help me out,’” she added.

Much has been made in recent years of male artists dominating the charts, due in fact to the “bro-country” movement that, thankfully, seems to be on its way out. But Parton insists the current trends aren’t anything new, but she is encouraged by the female artists who are rising to the top.

“We have always had more men than women in country music, but I really think that it’s really coming along now,” Parton boasted. “There’s a lot of talented women out there and we should all get a chance to do what we do.”

“I really think it’s wonderful that we’re getting a chance to show what we can do and that we’re being accepted, and we’ll keep promoting and try[ing] to get them to play more of our songs and all of that,” she added. “I have been at it a long time, and it’s a new day and age.”

The Tennessee native looks forward to a time when country music isn’t defined by anything other than good music, regardless of gender.

“I’m a woman and proud of it. I really feel like I have plenty to offer, and I’m very supportive of women. I love men, you know, don’t get me wrong. I’ve always had one of my own,” Parton acknowledged. “But I really think there’s some great men in this world and there’s some great women, and I think we all should be able to express ourselves however we do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevork Djansezian