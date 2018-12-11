Dolly Parton’s Brother and Songwriting Partner Floyd Parton Dies at 61

Dolly Parton’s brother and songwriting partner, Floyd Parton, has died. He was 61 years old at the time of his death.

According to Floyd’s obituary, posted on the Atchley Funeral Home website, Floyd passed away on Dec. 6. A cause of death was not listed.

“A renaissance man, Floyd was a man of many talents and areas of knowledge,” the obituary stated. “He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook.”

Floyd co-wrote Parton’s 1991 No. 1 hit, “Rockin’ Years,” which she recorded with Ricky Van Shelton, as well as “Nickels and Dimes,” recorded first by his sister, and later by George Burns.

Although she moved away from the Smoky Mountains the Parton family called home to pursue her career, Parton still returned often to visit her family. The fourth of 12 children, Parton continues to cook for her siblings, especially her famous dumplings, which often come out at the holidays.

“I’m the best!” Parton boasted to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s my favorite dish, of all my brothers and sisters — because I cook just like my mom. My mom’s dead now, but everybody else, they put too much butter, too much lard, they won’t do this and that. But I still cook good!”

“I make the best dumplings ever, ever, ever,” she continued. “I even make little containers of it and give to my brothers and sisters for Christmas. I usually cook a big, big pot, and then I’ll always have some for them to take home and freeze and thaw out and eat when they get to missin’ me.”

Parton’s sister, Stella, also a singer, shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother on the day of his passing.

“Spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd,” she wrote. “I can see the light of a clear blue morning and everything is gonna be alright it’ll be ok.”

Floyd passed away one day before the premiere of Parton’s movie, Dumplin‘, with Jennifer Aniston. In an interview on Good Morning America alongside Aniston, the 72-year-old said her entire family deserved some of the credit for all that she has accomplished.

“My inspiration was really my family,” Parton said. “My mother’s people were all very musical. And my uncle used to take me around to different places to sing on radio and TV.”

In lieu of flowers, Floyd’s family has requested that donations be made to Sevierville’s My People Senior Activity Center, renamed by Parton earlier this year in honor of her late parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton.

A private service for Floyd was held by the family. Parton has yet to publicly comment on his passing.

