Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Remake About Second Jobs Branded as 'Bleak' and 'Orwellian'

Dolly Parton recently recorded a remake of her classic tune "9 to 5," with the new version being about having a second job, but the track is not sitting well with listeners who have branded it as "bleak" and "Orwellian." The song was done as part of a new ad campaign from user-friendly website creating company Squarespace, which plans to air the ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The clip features a number of office employees eagerly awaiting the end of their workday so they can get to work on their second job, which is clearly more fulfilling if their bright-colored outfits and joyful dancing are any indications.

The lyrics of "5 to 9" include lines such as: "Working 5 to 9, you’ve got passion and a vision. Cuz it’s hustlin’ time, whole new way to make a livin.' Gonna change your life, do something that gives it meaning." Listeners have not been too keen on the song, however, with many Twitter users expressing disapproval over encouraging the need for anyone to have to work more in order to maintain a sustainable living wage. "12 hour work day...awesome," one person tweeted. Scroll down to see the ad and read more comments.