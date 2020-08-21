DNC 2020: The Chicks Perform Stirring Rendition of National Anthem That Has Fans Feeling Patriotic

The final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off with a rendition of the National Anthem performed by The Chicks. The group was already scheduled to perform on Thursday night, following the week's earlier performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Billy Porter.

Still, The Chicks anthem performance caught some fans off guard and delivered a version that seemed appropriate for the moment. With each member of the group in a window, drenched in shadow against a green background, the harmony came out and created a version of the song that many needed to hear.

It set a certain tone ahead of Joe Biden's acceptance speech and followed a day that saw more arrests related to the Trump administration and more bluster from members of the GOP ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.

Not everybody was a fan of the anthem performed by The Chicks, but the response was far more positive than you'd expect for the group. Considering their divisive history with politics, especially during the George W. Bush presidential years, it is quite the statement to have the group perform the song that is supposed to embody the nation.

Scroll down to see some of the responses to the performances and judge for yourself.