DNC 2020: The Chicks Perform Stirring Rendition of National Anthem That Has Fans Feeling Patriotic
The final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off with a rendition of the National Anthem performed by The Chicks. The group was already scheduled to perform on Thursday night, following the week's earlier performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Billy Porter.
Still, The Chicks anthem performance caught some fans off guard and delivered a version that seemed appropriate for the moment. With each member of the group in a window, drenched in shadow against a green background, the harmony came out and created a version of the song that many needed to hear.
.@TheChicks singing the national anthem is everything we needed.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/SFxVg2lTRM— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020
It set a certain tone ahead of Joe Biden's acceptance speech and followed a day that saw more arrests related to the Trump administration and more bluster from members of the GOP ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.
Not everybody was a fan of the anthem performed by The Chicks, but the response was far more positive than you'd expect for the group. Considering their divisive history with politics, especially during the George W. Bush presidential years, it is quite the statement to have the group perform the song that is supposed to embody the nation.
Scroll down to see some of the responses to the performances and judge for yourself.
"The Chicks" do an awesome rendition of the National Anthem. Could we get Long Time Gone before they go?— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) August 21, 2020
prevnext
The Chicks just sang the hell out of the National Anthem. Oh my gosh! 👏 #DemConvention— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020
prevnext
The Chicks arrangement of the national anthem makes me slightly prouder to be an American— Cecil Price Walden (@pricewalden) August 21, 2020
Omg we got the Chicks for the National Anthem. They’re amazing. Constantly in awe at their harmonies.#DemConvention— Jacob Baum 🏳️🌈✡️ (@JacobAndrewBaum) August 21, 2020
prevnext
Those three-part harmonies from The Chicks 😍 pic.twitter.com/M9e3BD6BOr— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 21, 2020
The Chicks singing the National Anthem is awesome and a middle finger to haters all at once. And I’m here for it. #DemConvention— Raul in Dallas (@rauldallas) August 21, 2020
prevnext
Remember when Republicans tried to cancel The Chicks? That was pretty ridiculous.— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 21, 2020
Bold choice to have The Chicks sing the National Anthem— Swim Fan (@SteveOpined) August 21, 2020
prevnext
thanks to the chicks for telling the truth about george w bush when almost nobody wanted to— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 21, 2020
prev
I didn’t know I needed The Chicks singing the national anthem but here we are.— Sergio Velasquez (@sergioshorts) August 21, 2020