DNC 2020 Night 4: The Chicks Set to Perform

The Democratic National Convention is continuing with its fourth and final night on Thursday, an evening that will include former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president as well as a performance by country trio The Chicks. Thursday night's event will take place from 9 p.m. ET - 11 p.m. ET and will air on CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN and PBS. A livestream is available on the official DNC website and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

The Chicks shared the news with fans on social media last week, also encouraging them to make sure they're registered to vote. Bandmates Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer have long been unafraid to share their political opinions — in 2001 they were famously blacklisted from the country music industry after Maines said she was ashamed then-president George W. Bush was from Texas — but the difference surrounding their dislike of Trump is that they are no longer the only country stars speaking out.

Tune in next week! And remember to check your voter registration. #DemConvention 🇺🇸https://t.co/zNWJJKgNtW pic.twitter.com/uWH2nnaYR6 — The Chicks (@thechicks) August 14, 2020

This week alone, Taylor Swift, who is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and was previously one of the biggest country stars in the world, criticized Donald Trump for his efforts to sabotage the postal system ahead of the upcoming election, another political message from a woman who has said she previously remained apolitical because of what happened to The Chicks.

"You know, I joke that today I might actually make out with George Bush," Maines joked during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I don't rethink that I didn't want to go to war and that 'weapons of mass destruction' were a lie, but, yes, it would be a huge love fest if I saw George Bush right now because of where we're at with this current president."

In addition to The Chicks, the DNC's Thursday night lineup will also feature performances from John Legend and rapper Common as well as speeches from Michael Bloomberg, Senator Cory Booker and others. Other stars who have performed over the past three days include Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers and more. Kamala Harris has officially accepted the nomination for vice president and Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Cuomo and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also appeared.