Dixie Chicks: Natalie Maines’ Net Worth Revealed During Tense Divorce Case

Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines is currently going through a divorce from ex Adrian Pasdar, with a recent update in their proceedings revealing the singer’s net worth.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Maines says she has $4,476,258 in real and personal property, $121,205 in stocks/bonds and $1,943,452 in cash and checking accounts, adding up to $6,540,915 total.

Maines’ monthly expenses include $23,000 on her mortgage, $3,000 on repairs, $3,249 on food expenses, $2,291 on entertainment, $694 on clothes and $416 on charity, resulting in a total of $49,767.

In addition, Maines listed her currently monthly income as zero, noting that she did not tour last year and is not touring this year. She added that her company, Bossytoe Tours, Inc., ended 2018 with a loss of $136,000 and argued that Pasdar is making $20,000 a month.

The reveal came as Maines is fighting Pasdar on his demands for spousal support, with the musician arguing that her ex is making more than she is and that he thinks she is worth more than she actually is. Pasdar claimed that his ex has a net worth of $50 million and is making around $2 million per year and $172,000 per month.

Pasdar is seeking $60,000 a month in support, $360,000 in retroactive support and $350,000 for legal bills.

Maines and Pasdar, an actor and seen most recently in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., met at Dixie Chicks member Emily Robison Strayer’s wedding, where Maines was a bridesmaid and Pasdar acted as a groomsman. The two married in 2000 at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and share sons Jackson Slade and Beckett Finn.

Maines filed for divorce in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought joint custody of the couple’s two sons and requested that neither party pay spousal support. Pasdar later requested that his ex pay him spousal support.

Despite her personal hurdles, Maines is concentrating on the Chicks’ upcoming new music, which may include a collaboration with Taylor Swift on the pop star’s new album.

After Swift revealed her new music video for “ME!” on Friday, fans immediately noticed a photo of the Chicks hanging on the wall alongside shots of literal baby chicks wearing sunglasses, which led many to speculate that the artists would be working together.

When the video aired, the Dixie Chicks’ Twitter account tweeted a simple eyes emoji at Swift, further fueling the rumors. “Chicks stans never unstan,” Swift replied.

Maines previously performed with Swift on a stop during the latter’s 1989 World Tour, and Swift has shared that the Dixie Chicks’ song “Cowboy Take Me Away,” was the first song she learned to play on the guitar when she was 12 years old.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur