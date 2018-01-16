Dierks Bentley Opens Whiskey Row Restaurant in Nashville

Dierks Bentley’s long-awaited restaurant, Whiskey Row Nashville, is now open for business! The eatery, located near the historic Ryman Auditorium on Lower Broadway in Music City, boasts three floors and the highest rooftop patio in the area.

Bentley toasted the event with a star-studded celebration over the weekend, with performances by Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bobby Bones, Brothers Osborne, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Maddie & Tae, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and more.

“It’s really a full-circle moment for me to be opening Whiskey Row on this street. When I first moved to Nashville, Broadway was my second home … I was the first artist to be hired and fired from The Stage,” Bentley said to the packed crowd. “It’s surreal to think that now I can just jump in my truck and run over here anytime, and that it might possibly be a place where new artists could get their start.”

Each floor on Whiskey Row offers something unique for its patrons. The first floor has live music, with a full bar and full dining menu. The second floor has a DJ booth, dance floor and VIP table service, along with a full menu as well. The rooftop patio will offer brunch, as well as spectacular views of downtown Nashville.

The opening of Whiskey Row comes only days after Bentley announced his upcoming The Mountain album, inspired by and recorded in Telluride, Colo.

“Telluride just makes you want to reach for your guitar,” Bentley said. “We all went out there and got completely off the grid … out of our normal element and the grind that happens on Music Row and it was, from the very get-go, magic. We’d wake up every morning, grab a coffee, take the gondola up, watch the sun come up over the mountains, and by 8:30 we were writing. We just wrote non-stop.”

Bentley also owns three other Whiskey Row restaurants, each in his native Arizona. More information can be found at DierksWhiskeyRow.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DierksBentley