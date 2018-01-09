Dierks Bentley Shares Cryptic Videos on Twitter

Dierks Bentley is trying to tell his fans — and his almost three million Twitter followers — something, but what that is remains unclear. The Arizona native has shared four separate videos in tweets, each in a wooded mountain setting, without divulging any more information.

On Jan. 2, Bentley tweeted a short video of moving clouds, followed by the back of him, walking up a mountain, three days later.

Two days after that, on Jan. 7, Bentley showed his face, walking through the woods, and then on Jan. 8, Bentley can be seen standing on the mountain, with his eyes closed. Each video is accompanied only by the sounds of nature.

Clearly, the Arizona native is gearing up to reveal something new, but what it is exactly remains a mystery. It could be a new album, since his most recent record, Black, was released in 2016. It could be a new single from Black — maybe “I’ll Be the Moon,” his duet with Maren Morris? Or maybe a new tour, since right now he only has a handful of dates listed on his website for 2018.

Or, it could be something outside of the music realm. After penning the song, “Hold the Light” for the film, Only the Brave, Bentley hinted he was becoming interested in acting.

“The craft, I just get blown away,” Dierks told ABC Radio. “I’m used to being around singers and knowing my world pretty well. But to be around actors and actresses … The performances they put on, I’m just like, ‘How do you do that?’ I have so many questions.”

Whatever it is, Bentley certainly has our attention.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dierksbentley