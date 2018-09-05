Dierks Bentley Reflects on Seven Peaks Music Festival Success

Dierks Bentley just wrapped up his Seven Peaks Music Festival, surprising even Bentley with how successful the inaugural event was. Held in Buena Vista, Colo., the three-day festival drew fans from 49 states and countries as far away as Australia, all gathered to hear the eclectic lineup.

“It’s going to take a few days, maybe weeks, for me to process that Seven Peaks actually happened, and happened at the highest possible level,” Bentley reflects. “Everything about this journey was so special, from the initial seed of an idea, to the last song sung on Sunday night. I couldn’t be more proud of the team that came together to create this, and the fans that adopted the festival so quickly and easily, and have made it their own. Without a doubt I can say this festival is at the very top of any career achievements I’ve had.”

More than just lending his name, Bentley had a hand in every detail, from making sure there were more portable rest rooms for women than men, to ensuring there was plenty of water to drink. The Arizona native also greeted campers as they arrived, and took the stage with many of the artists – adding a personal touch that made the Seven Peaks Music Festival extraordinary.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this day, when we can say the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival is under wraps,” Brian O’Connell, President Of Country Touring at Live Nation, adds. “We wanted everything about this festival to be unique and so that meant that no stone was left unturned. I’m so proud of Dierks, his team and my team for this weekend. From the vibe, to the setting, to the first-class music, it is one we won’t ever forget.”

Bentley also hand-picked the artists who performed at the Seven Peaks Music Festival, from the Kiefer Sutherland to Miranda Lambert to Clint Black, choosing a wide array of styles to make sure there was music for everyone.

“I feel like the way to make a successful record, or a successful festival, is just do it for yourself, right?,” Bentley tells PopCulture.com. “Make music for yourself that interests you and the more personal the better. And I feel like this festival is a direct reflection of that because to have 90s. and to also have contemporary country with Miranda [Lambert] and Brothers Osborne and Cadillac Three, Elle King – it’s all my buddies there.

“But then to also have a night interspersed in there, Del McCoury Band and Sam Bush and some other bluegrass,” he adds. “We’ll see if they all get along. It’ll be interesting to cruise around the campgrounds and get the vibe.”

Bentley is currently on his Mountain High Tour, which will head to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 8. Find dates at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring