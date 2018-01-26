Dierks Bentley Reveals What He Eats Before His Shows

Dierks Bentley has spent much of the past 12 years on the road, which means by now he’s fine-tuned what he needs to eat – and drink – to give him the best performance on stage. And while he definitely leans toward the healthier side, he also allows himself a few (liquid) indulgences.

“My whole life revolves around energy management,” Bentley tells People. “I have to walk on stage at 9:30 [at] peaking energy, which is a really weird thing because when I’m off the road, I’m usually heading towards bed at that point. It’s this crazy energy swap you have to figure out, so my eating habits aren’t really made for people who aren’t dancing around the stage like an idiot every night.”

While his eating habits might not be recommended by a nutritionist, the 42-year-old has found a way to make sure he give fans his all, night after night.

“For dinner, I’ll have a huge salad with every possible thing you can find at the salad bar at our catering and then whatever protein sources I can find to go along with that,” he reveals, adding that he also has a peanut butter and jelly sandwich around 8:30 PM, along with “a lot of alcohol to lock in the energy boost.”

Bentley’s wife, Cassidy, is a vegetarian, which has helped “Woman, Amen” singer lean towards the healthier side, both in what he eats, and what is on his menu at his new Whiskey Row restaurant in downtown Nashville.

“She’s really helped my taste buds move beyond just what I’m so used to eating,” he says, “which is like a burger with brisket mixed into it … I don’t know anywhere else [in Nashville] that has a menu like we have,” adding that, “It has a modern Southern feel and also offers options that aren’t all crap sports bar food.”

Bentley will have to rely on catering food again later this year, when he kicks off his 2018 Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts. Dates will be available on his website.

Bentley’s latest album, The Mountain, will be available later this year.

