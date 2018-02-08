Dierks Bentley Launches Desert Son Fashion Brand

Dierks Bentley is a singer, a songwriter, and a restaurant owner, and now he can add fashion designer to the list! The Arizona native has launched his own Desert Son clothing line, in partnership with the popular Flag & Anthem brand of clothing.

“This has been such a fun thing to create and develop. I love clothes that are perfectly worn-in like you’ve had them a lifetime, but can also take the wear and tear that comes from an active lifestyle,” Bentley says in a statement. “I’ve learned over the last few months that there’s a real art to getting that just right. The Flag & Anthem guys have been doing it at the highest level and have helped me put together a collection that I think is totally authentic to me and one that hopefully people all over the country will dig too.”

“Dierks’ lifestyle perfectly embodies our brand,” adds Flag & Anthem co-founder Brad Gartman. “There is a strong synergy between his fans and our customer. We see Dierks and Desert Son as a natural integration with Flag & Anthem and look forward to a long partnership.”

The new clothing line comes in the beginning of what is poised to be one of the busiest years of Bentley’s career. After opening his Whiskey Row Nashville restaurant in downtown Music City, Bentley also revealed he will release his upcoming The Mountain album later this year, and will embark on his Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts.

“I’ve been friends with TJ and John [Osborne] for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode,” Bentley says of the upcoming trek. “I’m just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage … I can tell you it’s gonna be game on this summer!”

The Spring clothing line will be mostly men’s items, including vintage-washed tees, raglans, hoodies and hats, plus a small collection of women’s tees. The Summer and Fall Desert Son line will include button-down shirts, knit tops, denim and jackets.

Bentley created the line in partnership with his own stylist, Annie Psaltiras. Desert Son is available at several retailers, including Buckle, Von Maur and Dillard’s, and can also be found at FlagandAnthem.com.

Photo Credit: The GreenRoom PR