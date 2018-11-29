Dierks Bentley’s Daughter Shares a Birthday With Jesus

Dierks Bentley has three children – Evie, Jordan and Knox – but their younger daughter, who will soon turn 8 years old, was born Dec. 25, making her birthday celebration a bit problematic for the family.

“It’s tough for Jordan because her birthday IS on Christmas, so it’s kind of one of those things where we try to give her an extra present or two,” Bentley explained in a press release. “It’s tough to share your birthday with Jesus. You can get a little overshadowed on that one, but she’s good about it. We just tell her, ‘All these Christmas trees and lights, these are all for you.’”

Bentley makes sure all of his children enjoy all of the holiday magic, without forgetting the reason for the season.

“Christmas didn’t lose any of its real meaning, as far as its religious meaning with Jesus’ birthday,” Bentley explained. “But as far as the whole tree and all of the Christmas spirit stuff, the secular stuff, it just kind of goes away to be honest. But then you have a family, and all of a sudden it’s like I’m all Clark Griswold out there decorating the tree, putting lights up around the house. So, all of those things that you did as a kid and appreciated as a kid, you get a chance to do over again when you have kids, because you kind of become one again.”

Bentley will begin 2019 by kicking off his Burning Man Tour, with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes serving as his opening acts. The new tour comes shortly after Bentley wrapped up his Mountain High Tour, but the Arizona native was eager to get back in front of his fans.

“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Bentley recalled of his good friend. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”

The tour is named after Bentley’s current single, which is from his recently-released The Mountain album. The song, which is in the Top 10, features Brothers Osborne. Download the single on iTunes.

Find dates at for Bentley’s Burning Man Tour at Dierks.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz