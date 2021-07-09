Dierks Bentley Calls Luke Bryan the 'Funniest Person in Country Music'

✖

Luke Bryan has become good friends with a number of his fellow country stars over the years, including Dierks Bentley, who recently gushed about the American Idol judge during an interview with CMT's Cody Alan. "I think that the most fun person to have a beer with is Luke Bryan," Bentley declared.

"I laugh every time I say Luke’s name," he continued. "He is the funniest person in country music. He is so good on TV because he needs to be on TV. America needs more Luke Bryan in their life." Bentley and Bryan recently completed the 100-mile Natchez Trace Century bike ride in Jackson, Mississippi, and Bentley announced that "Luke Bryan is a really good cyclist!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley)

The "Gone" singer also had a story to share about the night before the race. "We were having dinner before the ride, and [Bryan] is down at the far end of the table," Bentley recalled. "It’s a loud restaurant, but his stories are so loud. I mean, the whole table and the whole place are just focused on Luke because he has the funniest stories, they are always inappropriate, and because of who he is with that ’country boy’ kind of thing that he has. He can get away with saying anything — that would get me arrested. He is the most fun person I have ever met in my life to have a beer with."

After the May race, Bentley shared a series of photos from the day on Instagram and wrote, "not sure what was harder... doing 100 miles in 4 hours and 30 minutes or going out in public without my shorts on ha. Spent most of the time behind @lukebryan wondering where his were too."

Both Bentley and Bryan have since returned to the road on a tour bus instead of a bike — Bentley completed his High Times and Hangovers club tour earlier this year and will embark on his Beers On Me Tour in August while Bryan began his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Thursday, July 8 in Syracuse, New York.

"I’ve been waiting to perform these new songs for y’all for a while now," Bryan wrote on Instagram after his opening show along with a photo from the night. "New York, you definitely didn’t disappoint. Amazing kick off to the #ProudToBeRightHereTour. Feels good to be back."