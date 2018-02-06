Dierks Bentley Receives 2018 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award

Dierks Bentley is the proud recipient of the 2018 CRS (Country Radio Seminar) Artist Humanitarian Award, presented to him in a special ceremony on Monday, Feb. 5. The award was given to Bentley for his numerous charitable contributions, including the more than four million dollars he has raised for charities like the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals through his annual Miles and Music event.

Bentley began by reciting the lyrics to part of Thomas Rhett’s 2016 No. 1 hit, “Star of the Show,” explaining that he didn’t want the focus to be just on him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That song comes to mind because I am not the star of the show, by any stretch of the imagination.” Bentley shared from stage. “You come to one of our shows, I work really hard to make sure the show is the star of the show These kids — they’re stars. They glow. They light up the room. You walk in there thinking you’re going to do something to raise their spirits, and you go visit them in some of these hospitals … They’re amazing people. They’re certainly stars.”

In 2016, after hosting his Miles and Music event for a decade, the Arizona native announced he was taking a break from the event, although he hints that he has new philanthropic ideas already in the works.

“I am truly honored and happy to receive the 2018 Artist Humanitarian Award. I’ll just say in conclusion, I don’t see this as the end result of something. I really see this as the beginning; a nod that hopefully we’re headed in the right direction and doing something right.”

Bentley recently announced the release of his upcoming The Mountain album and Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts. Dates are available on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dierks Bentley