Dierks Bentley to Receive 2018 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award

Dierks Bentley is one of the most giving artists in country music, and now he is being recognized for his generosity. The 42-year-old will be the recipient of the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award at the 2018 Country Radio Seminar, held Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Bentley began hosting his annual Miles & Music For Kids event in 2005, which draws some of the biggest names in country music, raising more than four million dollars for various charities, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals all over the country. In 2013, Bentley, through his Country Cares Concert, also raised in excess of $500.000 for families of the 19 firefighters, dubbed the Granite Mountain Hotshots in Arizona, who lost their lives in the deadly Yarnell Hill fire. In addition, the married father of three has also helped raise awareness for the Nashville-based Safe Haven Family Shelter.

The award will be presented to Bentley during a special ceremony on Monday, Feb. 5. The three-day event will conclude on Feb. 7 with the annual New Faces show, featuring performances by rising stars Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, Midland, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. The show, giving the artists coveted performance time in front of radio programmers and music industry insiders, is credited with helping launch the careers of artists like Lee Brice, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift and more.Bentley joins a long list of country artists who have received the CRS Artist Humanitarian Award, including Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, among others.

Bentley recently wrapped up his What the Hell World Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi serving as his opening acts. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.