Dierks Bentley Announces Release Date for New Album ‘The Mountain’

Dierks’ Bentley‘s upcoming album The Mountain is almost here! The singer officially announced that the project is set for release on June 8.

The Mountain will be Bentley’s ninth studio album and was inspired by Colorado, specifically a bluegrass festival in Telluride, which Bentley has attended multiple times over the years.

“I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar,” Bentley said in a press release. “It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn’t describe it. I was like ‘How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?’ I realized I couldn’t bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there.”

Bentley and a group of writers headed to the state, coming up with a number of songs that formed the core of the record. The Arizona native later returned to Telluride with his production team to record the album, which features collaborations with Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and bluegrass musicians Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Tim O’Brien.

“For me it’s the best of both worlds, and it feels like something new. It’s powerful but also happy, with acoustic sensibility mixed in with the big sounds I like to have for the road,” the 42-year-old added. “They are the songs I’d play for somebody to say, ‘This is who I am right now.’”

Bentley is set for a busy summer, as he recently announced the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, a weekend-long celebration of music taking place this Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado.

Performers include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, with more artists set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Bentley himself will perform several times during the festival and plans to hit the stage at least once each day, collaborating with other artists and taking in all the action.

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s no secret that I love everything about Colorado … the fans, the venues we’ve played and of course, the landscape,” Bentley said. “We are bringing it all together with this festival. It’s our own ‘field of dreams,’ where we are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience.”

The Mountain will be available on April 13 with an instant download of the title track.

