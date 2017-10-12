Delta Rae Singer Welcomes First Baby

American Southern folk rock band Delta Rae singer Ian Hölljes and his wife Rebecca have welcomed their first child into the world.

“Delta Bae,” Ian’s nickname for his newborn son, Leo Richman Hölljes, was born on Friday, Oct. 6.

He shared a sweet photo of the new parents cradling their son on the band’s Instagram page.

“We are so happy to announce the birth of our first son and the first ‘Delta Bae.’ Leo Richman Hölljes was born on Oct. 6, 2017, at 4:01 a.m. and weighed in at 7lbs 10oz,” Ian wrote in the caption.

“His mom, Rebecca, was a total hero throughout the pregnancy and delivery, and she is healthy and recovering well. We love our little Leo and know he was born to live a long and happy life,” he added.

Ian gushed over Delta to Entertainment Tonight, saying that he’s already a Duke basketball fan like his parents.

“He watched his first Duke football game and I sang him ‘You Are the Best Thing’ by Ray LaMontagne to welcome him into our family,” Ian said.

Ian and Rebecca met while studying at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. They married in 2014 and Rebecca now serves as Delta Rae’s lawyer.

Ian sings and plays guitar for the band, which is also made up of his brother and sister, Eric and Brittany, along with Elizabeth Hopkins, Mike McKee and Grant Emerson.

The band is currently on its A Long And Happy Life Summer Tour (in support of their EP of the same name), which continues Oct. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.