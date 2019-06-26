David Lee Murphy Reveals He Is Writing With Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs and More

David Lee Murphy enjoyed his return to radio with his No. 1 single, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” last year with Kenny Chesney, marking it his first time on the charts since “Loco” in 2004. The 60-year-old reveals that, even without the hit, he’s been maintaining a presence in country music, writing with some of today’s biggest stars.

“I’ve been writing with a bunch of them,” Murphy shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve been writing with everybody from Dustin Lynch coming up, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen. Half the guys out there right now, I’ve been writing with over the years, and it’s a lot of fun for me. Even Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, those guys, going back to when they were starting up. It’s a lot of fun for me to watch these guys be so successful and then write songs with them and for them. But I like it, especially [artists] like Jon Pardi. Stuff like that, it’s really cool.”

Murphy had a string of hits in the ’90s, including his No. 1 single, “Dust on the Bottle.” While country music has gone through several different changes since then, that decade remains Murphy’s favorite, which is why he is glad to see fans return to the style of music popular during that decade.

“It never went away for me,” conceded Murphy. “I’m still living in the ’90s. It’s really fun. I mean, we’re still making music regardless of what era it is. I think there’s a lot of guys, there’s a lot of new artists nowadays that throw back to that ’90s thing. It’s just interesting in the music world. Musical tastes are cyclical. It’s kind of cool when somebody puts out a ’90’s sound.”

It was a writing session with Chesney that convinced Murphy to return to being an artist as well.

“I’d written songs for Kenny over the years, and I had sent some songs to Kenny when he was getting ready to work on a new project,” Murphy told PopCulture.com. “He called me up one night and he goes, ‘Man, you’ve been sending me all these songs. You ought to make a record yourself.’ He said we could go in the studio and produce something, me and Buddy Cannon, who produces Kenny’s records, and so over the course of a year or so, we just went in the studio and made a record.”

Murphy’s latest album, No Zip Code, which includes “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” is available for purchase on Murphy’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Koerner