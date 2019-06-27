Darryl Worley’s Mother Bonnie Worley Dies at 80

Darryl Worley’s mother, Bonnie Worley, has died. Bonnie was 80 years old, and had been battling pancreatic cancer. Worley has yet to publicly comment on his mother’s passing. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center.

Worley established the Darryl Worley Foundation, which includes the Cancer Treatment Center, in 2002 to help residents in his hometown area of Hardin and McNairy Counties in West Tennessee, as well as the surrounding areas of West Tennessee, Northwestern Alabama and Northeastern Mississippi. In addition, the foundation helps charities all across the country, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center, among others.

Worley’s latest album, Second Wind, was released in April. The 15-track record included both new recordings of some of Worley’s biggest hits, including “Good Day to Run,” “I Miss My Friend” and “Have You Forgotten,” among others, as well as several new songs as well.

“Who would’ve ever dreamed that I’d still be doing this after all these years,” Worley said per a report from Nash Country Daily. “I’m not totally certain, but I think the music could be better than ever. This record is something unlike anything else we’ve ever done, and I know you’re going to love it. I hope y’all have as much fun listening to this new stuff as we had making it.”

Worley just released “It’s Good to Be Me” from Second Wind.

“It’s the first uptempo thing that I’ve written in a long time,” Worley explained of the song. “It has something to say. It has substance. It’s not a serious song by any means. I don’t like to have a song out there that doesn’t say anything, and anymore these days, I hear a lot of music like that, and that’s just not who I am. So we wrote this thing, ‘It’s Good to Be Me,’ and we put some chords in there that it would give you some of that Eagles flavor.

“You gotta hear this song, because it is who I am,” he continued. “It’s kind of an anthem for those of us who have found the right person, and we’re trying to make that work, and stick to our guns, and stay in an incredible relationship.”

According to Bonnie’s obituary, the funeral will be held on Friday, June 28, in Savannah, Georgia. Worley, who recently performed at CMA Fest, has his next scheduled show on July 6 in Port Charlotte, Florida. Find tour updates, and purchase Second Wind, by visiting his website.

