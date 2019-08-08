Darius Rucker Announces New Hootie & the Blowfish Album, ‘Imperfect Circle’

Darius Rucker is releasing a new album with his former rock group, Hootie & the Blowfish! The singer announced the news on social media, while sitting with the iconic band.

We have some news for you! Our new album, Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere November 1! Preorder an exclusive package at https://t.co/UTCCn0Bgav today and hear our new song, Rollin’, now. pic.twitter.com/ZqvHYU0ujN — Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 8, 2019

“Hey guys, what’s up? We’re Hootie & the Blowfish, and we have some really exciting news to share,” Rucker shared, also explaining where they got the unique name.

“‘Perfect Circle’ is an R.E.M. song we all love a lot,” Rucker explained. “I said ‘Perfect Circle,’ and we thought that was a great thing. But then we thought ‘Imperfect Circle’ was a better name.”

Hootie & the Blowfish are currently on their Group Therapy Tour, but haven’t released an album since Lucky for Lucky was came out in 2005.

“We’ve been playing together 30-something years, and for us to be here and be doing this tour, and be making a record, it just seemed like Imperfect Circle was perfect,” Rucker remarked.

Rucker has since released five country music albums, with his last one being When Was the Last Time, out in 2017. But the Grand Ole Opry member never said he was done with Hootie & the Blowfish forever, with now seeming like the ideal time for Imperfect Circle, especially since their debut album, Cracked Rear View, came out in 1994.

“It seems like when it’s getting titles for our records, we are always last minute when the label’s saying, ‘If you don’t give us the title to your record, we’re not gonna put it out, so get one,’” Rucker shared with UMG. “And it was true to this, and we were sitting around before going into the studio and talking about album names and stuff and of course R.E.M. came up because they’re such an important band to us … It’s the 25th anniversary of Cracked Rear View, but we’ve been playing together 30-something years.

“For us to be here, to be doing this tour and to be making a record,” he added, “it just seems like Imperfect Circle was perfect.”

Imperfect Circle will be out on Nov. 1. No word yet if Rucker also plans on releasing another country album. Hootie & the Blowfish is scheduled to continue their Group Therapy Tour through Oct. 2, ending the multi-city trek with a series of shows in Ireland, England and Scotland. Find dates on the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media/Todd & Chris Owyoung