Darius Rucker Earns Another No. 1 With 'Beers and Sunshine'

✖

Summer came early for Darius Rucker with the release of his latest single, "Beers and Sunshine," which has officially topped the country charts. The achievement gives Rucker his 10th No. 1 as a solo artist, following 2017's "For the First Time." Written by Rucker, J.T. Harding, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman during a Zoom writing session, "Beers and Sunshine" is all about turning the outside world off and taking some time to simply drink a beer and soak up the sunshine.

"Beers and sunshine, bonfires and sunshine / Back porch nights in South Carolina / Ain’t nothing finer than me and my girl, striking up a little lighter," he sings. "'Cause everybody’s down in a world gone crazy / Don’t know how to fix it but I think maybe / Turn on the good times, turn off the TV / Yeah, the only BS I need, is beers and sunshine."

"It’s certainly been a challenging year," Rucker previously said in a statement. "Like a lot of people, when I got home from being on the road last March and we parked the tour bus for the foreseeable future, we had no idea what our future would actually look like. I don’t have the answers for how we fix the complex issues that we’re facing in our country or in country music, however while we work through this time I think it’s important that we balance the heaviness by finding the silver lining, where we can really enjoy the simple joys this song talks about like time spent together with friends and family."

"Beers and Sunshine" will likely appear on Rucker's as-yet-unannounced upcoming album, which he called the "most mature record of my career." "With everything going on in the world and everything going on in my life, it was easy to find stuff to write about," he told ABC Radio. "And this record, you know, a lot of it's really personal." In fact, his writing got so personal that he had to cut one of the songs from the project.

"I wrote a couple of songs that... actually we cut one of 'em," he reveals, "And I said, 'I can't put that on the record.' It was just too personal... I just realized that I can't put that on... And so we took that one off," Rucker reflected. "But that happens when you're really writing everything and you're just saying everything, and then... you hear it back and you say, 'I guess that's a little bit too much.'"