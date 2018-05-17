Danielle Bregoli Ties LeAnn Rimes Record, Has No Idea Who She Is

Danielle Bregoli has something in common with LeAnn Rimes, but the “Cash Me Outside” girl has no idea who the country star is.

The 15-year-old, who became the youngest female artist in over 20 years to have three hits on the charts with her latest hit, “Gucci Flip Flops,” became the first female since Rimes to achieve such a feat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who is that? Busta Rhymes sister?” Bregoli asked when told she was the youngest female artist since Rimes to accomplish the chart success.

Whether she knows her or not, like Rimes, Bregoli plans on living out her teenage years in the spotlight.

“I just usually do what I do,” Bregoli says of her success. “No one’s stopping me and no one’s making me want to stop.”

Rimes, who was just 13 when she released her debut single, “Blue,” released her latest studio album, Remnants, in 2016. The 35-year-old, who scored a No. 1 club hit with “Long Live Love” and “Love is Love is Love,” from her latest record, has also released new versions of some of her previous hit singles, including “One Way Ticket” and “How Do I Live,” as part of her 2017 EP Love Line (Remixes).

“My very first single was ‘Blue,’ which blew a gigantic hole into the atmosphere and created a massive breakthrough for me,” Rimes tells Rolling Stone Country. “‘One Way Ticket,” which was on the same album, was actually my first single to reach No. 1. Keith Hinton and Judy Rodman wrote a fantastic song, but at 13 years old, I didn’t fully grasp the deeper meaning behind the lyric. After all these years, while re-imagining some of my hits for my Remnants Tour last year, we stumbled upon a slower tempo which I believe truly shines a light on the vulnerability and the courage of the lyric.”

Rimes, who is married to actor Eddie Cibrian, and step-mom to Cibrian’s two children, Mason and Jake (with Cibrian’s ex, Brandi Glanville), is spending much of the next several months on the road. A list of all of her upcoming shows can be found on her website.

Bregoli, whose stage name is Bhad Bhabie, became known for the “Cash Me Outside” phrase after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil, “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime,” after Bregoli’s mother became concerned about her behavior, prompting her sassy daughter to offer the famous phrase.

Photo Credit: Instagram/leannrimes