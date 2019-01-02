Watch Danielle Bradbery Cover Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Slow Burn’

Danielle Bradbery has released the second cover from her Yours Truly project, this time singing “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves.

“Every time I hear this song I am reminded to pause and recognize all the beauty this world is filled with,” Bradbery shared in a message on social media. “Looking forward to 2019 but savoring the rest of what 2018 has to share.”

Bradbery’s performance of “Slow Burn” earned high praise from Musgraves, who shared her performance with simply the praise hands and flaming emojis.

🙌🏽🔥 //t.co/05vduovnDE — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 29, 2018

The Season 4 winner of The Voice previously released Ariana Grande‘s “God is a Woman,” and will next release Post Malone‘s “Psycho,” on January 4.

“I grew up listening to all kinds of music from country to R&B and hip hop, even Hispanic music with my mom’s side of the family, and all of those influences have impacted my own art,” Bradbery explained to Billboard. “Incredible music was released across all genres this year, so I wanted to mark this moment in time with my own versions of some of my favorites. I can’t wait for everyone to hear my take on these songs.”

Yours Truly comes as Bradbery’s current single, “Goodbye Summer,” makes its way up the charts. The song, a collaboration with Bradbery and Thomas Rhett, was written by Rhett, along with his father, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta and Jaren Johnston.

“It has been amazing to see the storyline of ‘Goodbye Summer’ played out,” Bradbery said of their duet. “The video shares the emotions that come with a summer love. Shaun Silva had such a beautiful vision for this video and really brought it to life. It was a lot of fun to have Thomas Rhett join me for the shoot in one of my favorite places, 30A.”

Bradbery’s current single is one of only two she didn’t write for her latest I Don’t Believe We’ve Met album, which includes songs she penned with hit writers like Emily Weisband, Josh Kerr and more.

“I didn’t have any experience of songwriting before,” Bradbery acknowledged. “So going into it, I was kind of afraid and nervous – so nervous to go into my first couple of writes. ‘Cause at first I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to open up to these people I’ve never met before. What are they going to think of my secrets that I’m scared to share?’ I knew I wanted to share them because I wanted to talk about the realness and everything and be honest, but at first I was very afraid and so I would just go along with whatever.”

Bradbery’s covers of both “God is a Woman” and “Slow Burn” can be found on iTunes. The 22-year-old will hit the road in 2019 for select shows as part of Kane Brown’s Live Forever Tour, with Granger Smith joining Brown on all dates. Find dates by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz