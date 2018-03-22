Danielle Bradbery Admits Writing Songs For ‘I Don’t Believe We Met’ Was ‘Scary’

Danielle Bradbery co-wrote seven of the 10 songs on her recent I Don’t Believe We’ve Met album. The co-writing was initially a challenge for the singer, but one she gladly embraced.

“I didn’t have any experience of songwriting before,” concedes Bradbery. “So going into it, I was kind of afraid and nervous – so nervous to go into my first couple of writes. Cause at first I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to open up to these people I’ve never met before. What are they going to think of my secrets that I’m scared to share?’ I knew I wanted to share them because I wanted to talk about the realness and everything and be honest, but at first I was very afraid and so I would just go along with whatever.”

It didn’t take long for the Season 4 winner of The Voice to realize that songwriting was something she truly enjoyed.

“It was more of the learning curve of everything in the beginning,” she continues. “And as I met these writers and got in the room with those same writers again a couple of months or a year later, it was really cool to just learn how they do things and know what they have written all the way from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood. It was scary at first but I’m starting to get the hang of it now. But I think I’ll always be learning something new.”

Bradbery recently earned her first-ever ACM nomination for New Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shares with Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce and RaeLynn. While the industry has been singing Bradbery’s praises since before the release of I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, Bradbery still can’t believe she was actually nominated.

“When I first heard I was nominated for an ACM, I actually had just woken up, and I heard buzzes from my phone,” Bradbery recalls. “I was like ‘What is going on?’ I was getting calls and texts, and as soon as I opened my phone it was nothing but congratulating me on my first ACM nomination, and I absolutely couldn’t believe it. Just thinking about it right now makes me speechless and not even know what to say. It being my first nomination and for something like New Female Vocalist of the Year, I’m pinching myself and I won’t believe it until I’m on the red carpet that day and in that moment. So, it’s unbelievable.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DanielleBradbery