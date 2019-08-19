‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Bobby Bones Loses Phone to Save Dog From Drowning

Dancing With the Stars winner Bobby Bones is without his iPhone, but he saved his dog, Stanley, in the process. The beloved pet, who Bones adopted earlier this summer, fell into Bones’ pool, with the award-winning radio show host sharing the entire escapade on social media.

“He fell in,” Bones said, dripping wet, as Stanley played behind him. “And my phone was in my pocket, so I’m hoping my phone still works in about an hour. Holy crap.”

Bones captioned the video by further explaining what happened, referencing Baywatch in explaining his rescue.

“Dog went into pool without life jacket,” Bones wrote. “I had to go full Baywatch to save him. Clothes. Phone. Wallet and all.”

Bones later posted a couple updates in the comments section, about both his phone and why he didn’t trust Stanley, named after the beloved The Office character, to swim.

“The iPhone X isn’t totally waterproof,” Bones wrote. “Learned the hard way. It won’t even charge now. Thanks goodbye dead.”

“Bulldogs [generally] aren’t swimmers because their nose is too close to their face,” he added. “Hard to breathe and swim, and all the extra skin. Like jumping in the lake with 5 trashbags on.”

Bones just hosted the CMA Fest TV special with Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett, and was announced as returning to American Idol next year to serve as a mentor for the entire season. The news came as they announced that the three judges would also return.

“You know, I kind of wish, selfishly, that they would have held me off – either let me go before the judges or after the judges,” Bones admitted. “They just kind of went, ‘Guess who’s coming back? Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Bobby Bones. And so I get left off because I’m not near as famous as they are.”

Bones knows he is becoming more and more well-known, but even with all he has done, he hesitates to call himself a celebrity.

“I think I’ve done a few things,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “I don’t even know what fame is anymore … I can walk down the street and nobody cares. Especially if I take my glasses off, even my friends don’t know who I am. All I know is I’m lucky enough to create in a lot of different ways. If it’s being on tour all year last year, doing stand-up, or if it’s being on Idol this year full-time, or even, I wrote a second book [Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat], and oddly enough, it sold really well.”

