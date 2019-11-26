‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lauren Alaina Reacts to Being Only Finalist Who Never Received a Perfect Score

As Lauren Alaina heads into the finale of Dancing With the Stars, the former American Idol contestant is poking fun at her own scores. Alaina, who joins Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell and Ally Brooke in competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, is the only contestant remaining who has not received a perfect score from any of the three judges, not that that deters her.

“I may be the only finalist who hasn’t received tens, but I do rock some TENnis shoes with my fancy dresses,” Alaina posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her in a stunning gown and sneakers. “Does that make us even?”

After last week’s episode, Alaina earned public support from several of her fellow music stars including Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Chris Young, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and more.

Alaina likely never imagined she would make it past a couple of weeks on the show, let alone to the finale. The 25-year-old, who is dancing with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, previously admitted she wasn’t a great dancer, and hoped to just make it past the first week, especially after she postponed her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour in order to compete on DWTS.

“This decision will be very embarrassing if I get out the first week, so please vote for me,” she joked.

Alaina was convinced to was talked into appearing on Dancing With the Stars by reigning champion, Bobby Bones.

“I sang on the show last year, and a lot of people who work for Dancing With the Stars also worked on American Idol when I was on there, so I knew a bunch of people who worked on the show,” Alaina recalled to iHeartRadio Station, The Bull. “And Bobby said when I was there that I needed to do the show. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that would be fun sometime.’ And they called me for the next season! I’m gonna fall. It’s bad. Please pray for me.”

Alaina has managed to stay in the competition, even though she questioned her own dancing skills, at least in the beginning.

“I think I might be the worst dancer,” Alaina previously stated. “I did competitive cheerleading. I was always in the back. I would tell people it was because I was the tallest. I think it was because I was the worst.”

Dancing With the Stars will air on Monday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

