‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Lauren Alaina Mourns Loss of Busbee: ‘He Was One of a Kind’

Current Dancing With the Stars contestant Lauren Alaina is speaking out about the loss of her good friend, acclaimed producer and songwriter Busbee, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, following a brief battle with brain cancer. Busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, produced Alaina’s sophomore Road Less Traveled album, and co-wrote two songs off of the project, including the single, “Doin’ Fine.”

Alaina opened up about the loss on Instagram, hours before taking the dance floor to compete in Week 3 of DWTS, sharing a photo of the two side by side.

“I have tried to type this three different times,” Alaina wrote. “Busbee is one of the biggest reasons I have the career I have today. He believed in me when no one did. He helped me through one of the hardest stages of my life. He loved me in the ‘dark times.’ The ‘maybe I should die my hair brown and recreate myself’ times. Lol. He taught me how to be honest in my songwriting and to trust my gut.

“His belief in me helped me to make the album that changed my life,” she continued. “Every award, number one song, and achievement is partly because of him. He was one of a kind. I am a better person because I knew him. Rest In Peace my friend. As you would always say, Hugs. ps: everyone please keep his beautiful wife and daughters in your thoughts and prayers. My heart aches for them.”

Several other country artists have spoken out about Busbee’s passing, including Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce, among others.

Alaina, who is teamed with pro partner Gleb Savchenko on DWTS, earned an impressive 20 out of 30 for her most recent dance, a tango inspired by the iconic movie Pretty Woman. After finishing the first two weeks in the Top 3, Alaina landed in the fourth slot after her most Monday night’s dance, sharing the spot with actor and comedian Kel Mitchell and his partner, Witney Carson.

Alaina just dropped her new single, “Getting Good.” The song is from an upcoming, still-untitled new album, which will include her previous single, “Ladies in the ’90s.” Download or stream the song by visiting Alaina’s website.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

