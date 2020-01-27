‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Lauren Alaina Announces New EP out in March

2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for Lauren Alaina! In addition to headlining her own That Girl Was Me Tour, the Dancing With the Stars alum just announced she is releasing a new EP later this year. Alaina shared the good news while chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Jerry O’Connell on the third hour of the Today Show.

“I have been singing new songs on the road, that aren’t released,” Alaina revealed. “I’m working on the third album; it’s not released yet. But I decided that the songs we are doing live, we’re going to put out an EP on March 6, so that everybody has access to the songs that I’ve been singing.”

Alaina postponed her That Girl Was Me Tour to participate in Dancing With the Stars –– a decision that at least didn’t seem to hurt her, since she has so far sold out every show on the tour.

“I cry every night on stage,” Alaina said of seeing fans come out in droves to see her perform. “I still cannot believe it. It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so proud of it. I’ve been opening up for nine years, and it’s my first headlining tour. So far we’ve sold out all of the shows.”

Alaina got her star on Season 10 American Idol in 2011, coming in second place to Scotty McCreery. Alaina has consistently worked hard since then, and is proud to show off her journey during each concert.

“The tour’s called That Girl Was Me Tour, ’cause I wrote a song called “Three,” and in the bridge I say, “Little girl with a dream / That girl was me,” explained the singer. “I base the whole tour around that little girl, who dreamed up this dream. And all throughout the show, we have a screen behind me, and I show home videos of me singing when I was little.

“So every night when I’m on stage, I turn around and I look at that screen, and it just makes me emotional,” she continued. “I literally was a little girl from Rossvile, Georgia, which is a small town in Georgia, and I dreamed up this huge dream, and it’s come true.”

Alaina will also join Blake Shelton next month on his Friends and Heroes Tour. Find a list of all of Alaina’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

