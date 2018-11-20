Dan + Shay Perform ‘Speechless’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Monday night’s finale of Dancing With the Stars saw radio host Bobby Bones crowned the winner of Season 27, but before the big announcement, the show was filled with a few dances as well as some musical performances.

One of those performances was by country duo Dan + Shay, who graced the ballroom to perform their current single, “Speechless,” as pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev danced together on the floor.

“Speechless” is a stunning ballad written about being literally speechless in the presence of your partner, and the romantic song was the perfect soundtrack for Burgess and Chigvintsev’s sensual performance.

When the song finished, the pro dancers hopped on stage to hug duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, and after the show, Dan + Shay tweeted their congratulations to Bones.

The sweet sentiment of “Speechless” makes it perfect for a wedding song, something Dan + Shay are always honored by.

“It’s such a huge compliment when somebody uses our song in their wedding,” Smyers told HollywoodLife at the BMI Country Awards on Nov. 13 in Nashville. “That’s the biggest moment of their life, and for our music to be part of that, it’s really cool. It’s something they’ll never forget. We had it on our last album with ‘From The Ground Up,’ too, and got to hear a lot of cool stories of people who fell in love with the song and used it in their wedding. So to have it again with ‘Speechless’ is really awesome.”

Fans can see Dan + Shay perform “Speechless” next year when the duo kicks off their headlining tour, which begins on Feb. 28 in New Orleans and runs through the end of April.

“We’re so excited for that tour,” Mooney said. “Obviously it’s several months away, but it’s crazy to have a tour that’s already sold out. It’s a testament to how amazing our fans are, and there’s a lot of excitement already for us to get out there and play the new record. We haven’t gotten to play ALL the songs from the new record yet, so I think people are excited about that. I know we are.”

The duo released their self-titled third album in 2018, but it seems fans may be able to expect to hear even more new Dan + Shay tunes next year.

“We’re looking forward to more music,” Mooney said. “Dan and I are going to continue to write and make new music for our fans, so we’re looking forward to 2019. It’s going to be a good year!”

Photo Credit: ABC