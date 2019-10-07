Watch Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber Star in New Video for ‘10,000 Hours’ With Their Wives

When Dan + Shay dropped their new collaboration, “10,000 Hours” last week, we had no idea a video would so quickly follow! The video stars Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and their wives, Abby and Hannah, respectively, and Justin Bieber and his wife of one year, model Hailey Baldwin.

In the whimsical video, scenes from their own lives play out in a mostly outdoor, nature scenes. The song is from Dan + Shay’s upcoming new album, and was written by Dan + Shay with Bieber, and other writers, with the collaboration in mind, and reached out to the pop star via their shared management company.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He hit back right away like, ‘(He) loves the song. Wants to do it,’” Smyers told Taste of Country, admitting the duo was surprised he agreed to do the song so quickly. “So we connected and he wrote a couple of lines on it, put his spin on it.”

When they wrote “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay had no idea that Bieber and Baldwin would soon be celebrating their second wedding, and their first large ceremony, and were able to perform the song with Bieber during the nuptials.

“Coincidentally, the song is about love and he just got married and we were at the wedding,” Smyers adds.

“10,000 Hours” was inspired by author Malcolm Gladwell, who supported the theory that it takes 10,000 hours to master anything. For Smyers and Mooney, that idea translated to getting to know their wives.

“Whether it’s 10,000 hours to get to know that person and truly love them in the best way or it’s just the rest of your life, that’s the hook,” Mooney explains. “It’s just about learning your significant other.”

This might be Dan + Shay’s first big collaboration with a pop star, but the guys are no stranger to that world. The pair have had several of their country singles crossover to pop success as well, including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and their recent “All to Myself.”

“It’s been crazy,” Shay Mooney told PopCulture.com at a recent media event, speaking of “Tequila.” “The support country radio had on that song and our fans, it’s amazing. And to see that cross over into different genres has been incredible for us. As many people that can hear the song, it only helps us, and only helps the country genre. It brings people in from the outside and we’ve had that a lot, where people are like, ‘Man, I’ve never listened to country music, but I heard your song and now I’ve discovered all these other acts.’”

“We’re blessed to be able to do this for a living,” he continued, “and just to have a song get this big is just crazy for us. So, we’re lucky to do it.”

Download “10,000 Hours” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Davis