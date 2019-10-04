Dan + Shay Drop Justin Bieber Collaboration, ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay just dropped their new collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.” The song was written by Dan + Shay members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, along with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. It is the debut single from Dan + Shay’s upcoming fourth studio album.

The song comes only days after Bieber celebrated his second wedding, this time an elaborate ceremony, to his wife of one year, Hailey Baldwin. It’s Bieber who sings the second verse of the track: “Do you miss the road that you grew up on?/Did you get your middle name from your grandma?/When you think about your forever now do you think of me?“

The pop collaboration comes after Dan + Shay enjoyed several runs on both the pop and country charts, with their previous hits “Tequila” and “Speechless.”

“It’s been crazy,” Mooney told PopCulture.com and other media about their crossover success, speaking of “Tequila.” “The support country radio had on that song and our fans, it’s amazing. And to see that cross over into different genres has been incredible for us. As many people that can hear the song, it only helps us, and only helps the country genre. It brings people in from the outside and we’ve had that a lot, where people are like, ‘Man, I’ve never listened to country music, but I heard your song and now I’ve discovered all these other acts.’”

“We’re blessed to be able to do this for a living,” he added, “and just to have a song get this big is just crazy for us. So, we’re lucky to do it.”

No word yet when Dan + Shay’s fourth studio album will be released. Dan + Shay are nominated for three CMA Awards this year. The pair is in the running for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year (for Dan + Shay), and Single of the Year, for “Speechless.” Smyers is also nominated for a fourth trophy, for Song of the Year, for co-writing “Tequila.”

Dan + Shay will also be honored at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, held later this month. They join an impressive list of honorees this year, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett. Reba McEntire will receive the Artist of a Lifetime Honor.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

