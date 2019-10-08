Dan + Shay Announce 2020 Arena Tour

Dan + Shay are preparing to hit the road on their very first arena tour, announcing The (Arena) Tour on Monday. The trek will kick off in March 2020 with two shows in Nashville before heading across the country throughout March and April. There are no North American dates from May — August, with the tour picking back up again in September before ending with a Halloween 2020 show in Tacoma, Washington.
It’s possible that the months-long absence from the road is to give band member Shay Mooney a chance to spend time with his second child, as the singer and wife Hannah are expecting a son early next year.
Dan + Shay just wrapped up a run as a supporting act on Florida Georgia Line‘s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and on Oct. 4, they released their new song, “10,000 Hours,” with Justin Bieber. The music video for the song stars Mooney and Hannah, band member Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, and Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin.
See Dan + Shay’s full list of tour dates below.
March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 8 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 13 – Charlottesville @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
March 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
April 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Sept. 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena
Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Oct. 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Oct. 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
