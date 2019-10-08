Dan + Shay Announce 2020 Arena Tour

Dan + Shay are preparing to hit the road on their very first arena tour, announcing The (Arena) Tour on Monday. The trek will kick off in March 2020 with two shows in Nashville before heading across the country throughout March and April. There are no North American dates from May — August, with the tour picking back up again in September before ending with a Halloween 2020 show in Tacoma, Washington.

It’s possible that the months-long absence from the road is to give band member Shay Mooney a chance to spend time with his second child, as the singer and wife Hannah are expecting a son early next year.

Dan + Shay just wrapped up a run as a supporting act on Florida Georgia Line‘s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and on Oct. 4, they released their new song, “10,000 Hours,” with Justin Bieber. The music video for the song stars Mooney and Hannah, band member Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, and Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin.

See Dan + Shay’s full list of tour dates below.

March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 8 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 13 – Charlottesville @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

March 20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

April 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

April 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sept. 17 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena f.k.a. Verizon Arena

Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 1 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Oct. 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 29 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Oct. 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 31 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

